Damien Tyrell Prezzy -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Damien Tyrell Prezzy, 31, of 2388 Bass Drive, Santee, will be held at 1:30 Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Greater Friendship AME Church, Santee, with Rev. Willie Brown, the pastor, officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Dantzler Cemetery. Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at 2398 Bass Drive between the hours of 1 and 7 p.m. daily; masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.