Damien Garner -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Damien Garner, 26, of 259 Jack Branch Road, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may visit his mother, Annie Mae Garner, 7637 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.