Dalton Zissett -- Olar

OLAR -- A family graveside funeral service for Stanley Dalton Zissett, 29, of Olar, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the Olar First Baptist Church Cemetery.

There will be a family visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at Folk Funeral Home in Denmark on Monday, May 11th.

Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.

The graveside service will be live-streamed on our Official Folk Funeral Home - Live Stream Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Dalton passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Born in Aiken, he was the son of Stanley O'Neal Zissett and Lynn Joyner Zissett.