Dalton Zissett -- Olar
0 comments

Dalton Zissett -- Olar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dalton Zissett

OLAR -- A family graveside funeral service for Stanley Dalton Zissett, 29, of Olar, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the Olar First Baptist Church Cemetery.

There will be a family visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at Folk Funeral Home in Denmark on Monday, May 11th.

Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.

The graveside service will be live-streamed on our Official Folk Funeral Home - Live Stream Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Dalton passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Born in Aiken, he was the son of Stanley O'Neal Zissett and Lynn Joyner Zissett.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his children, Keegan, Jaiden, Avah, Carsten, Aubreigh and Anzlee Zissett; a sister, Summer (Adam) Williamson of Hilda; nephew and niece, Brier and Hartley Williamson; his girlfriend, Emily All of Barnwell; a paternal grandmother, Juanita “Nita” Zisset of Olar; a maternal grandfather, Jerry Joyner (Robyne) of Olar; uncles, Jerry L. Joyner Jr., Mark Joyner, Falcon Joyner, Flynn Joyner, Andy (Marie) Zissett and Chris (Becky) Zissett; aunts, Wanda Gail (Marty) Croft, Gwendolyn (Bob) Collins, Brenda Colley and Kathy (Kenny) Jones.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sheldon Zissett and his maternal grandmother Linda Joyner.

Please visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dalton Zissett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News