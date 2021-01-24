Dallas M. Kirby Jr. -- New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -- Dallas M. Kirby, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 74.

He was born in Summerville, South Carolina, on Dec. 7, 1946, to Dallas M. Kirby Sr. and Dorothy Moore Kirby.

Dallas was an insurance salesman, as well as managing several restaurants in South Carolina. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Ann Bigham and Mary Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Till Kirby; son, Dallas “Monty” Kirby III and wife Megan; daughter, Charlene Wilder and husband, Ted; grandchildren, Joshua, Ryan and Stephen Wilder and Joseph, Grady and Caroline Kirby; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666.