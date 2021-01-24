 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dallas M. Kirby Jr. -- New Braunfels, Texas
0 comments

Dallas M. Kirby Jr. -- New Braunfels, Texas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dallas M. Kirby Jr.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -- Dallas M. Kirby, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 74.

He was born in Summerville, South Carolina, on Dec. 7, 1946, to Dallas M. Kirby Sr. and Dorothy Moore Kirby.

Dallas was an insurance salesman, as well as managing several restaurants in South Carolina. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Ann Bigham and Mary Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Till Kirby; son, Dallas “Monty” Kirby III and wife Megan; daughter, Charlene Wilder and husband, Ted; grandchildren, Joshua, Ryan and Stephen Wilder and Joseph, Grady and Caroline Kirby; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News