Dallas Hayes Stoller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dallas Hayes Stoller, 20, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Bluffton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at First Baptist Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker, the Rev. Jerry French and the Rev. John Cronz officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Dallas Stoller will be remembered as an example of strength and bravery, a heart full of boundless generosity, forgiveness and kindness to others. Her ability to see the good when others couldn't and her resilience in times of adversity will be her legacy. Her light remains in each of us who have had the blessing to be in her presence during her short time on Earth.

Dallas was born in Orangeburg, to Karl M. Stoller and Michelle Rast Stoller. She was a student at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort and attended the College of Charleston. Dallas was very involved in high school, where she played volleyball, basketball and was a member of the track team. She graduated Orangeburg Preparatory School with high honors, Senior Class president, member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club and yearbook editor. Dallas was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg.

Dallas is survived by her parents; sisters, Karlee Grace Stoller and Brette Stoller Tabatabai (Kayvon); nephews, Zia and Reza Tabatabai; niece, Nila Tabatabai; grandmother, Sandra McCarthy; aunts and uncles, Debbie Van Straten (Steve), Chip Rast (Melody), Claire Hallman (Richard) and Helen Sanborn (Blake); and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins. Dallas was predeceased by her grandparents, Barney and Dallas Rast and James Stoller.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC, 29115; St. John's United Methodist Church, 217 St. John's Ave., Norway, SC 29113; or South Carolina Victim Assistance Network Legal Services, P.O. Box 212863, Columbia, SC 29221 (SCVANLegal.org).

