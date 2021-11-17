 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dallas Hayes Stoller -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Dallas Hayes Stoller

ORANGEBURG -- Dallas Hayes Stoller, 20, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Dallas was born Feb. 20, 2001, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Karl (Michelle Rast) Montgomery Stoller.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News