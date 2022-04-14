Dallas F. Jones -- Anderson

Born Feb. 1, 1945, in Orangeburg, she was the daughter of the late Edison A. Fairey Jr. and Pauline Womack Fairey. Dallas was a graduate of Limestone College and earned her master's degree from Central Michigan University. She was the former department head for medical laboratory technology at Tri-County Technical College retiring after 36 years. She enjoyed flowers, music and being a grandmother. She especially enjoyed attending their sporting events, all while impeccably dressed, wearing her 4-inch heels and full makeup. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Anderson, where she served as an elder and Sunday school teacher.