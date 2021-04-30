Daisy Stephens -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- The funeral for Mrs. Daisy Stephens, 81, of St.George, will be held at noon Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, St. George, with the Rev. Huggins officiating.

Burial will be held in the St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Dorchester.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m.

