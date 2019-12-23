ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Daisy Moore Riner, 84, formerly of Cordova passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. Pastor Robert Robinson and the Rev. Kevin Ard will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Daisy was born on March 31, 1935, in Effingham County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late James Franklin Moore and the late Lenora Dewitt Moore. She was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church. Mrs. Daisy was affectionately known as “The Cake Lady.” She made wedding cakes and birthday cakes for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Bobby Riner and her son, James Anthony Riner Sr.
Survivors include her son, Ray T. Riner (Stephanie) of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter, Colleen Patterson of Orangeburg; grandsons, Matthew Riner (Lauren) of Knoxville, Tennessee, James Anthony Riner Jr. (Lindsay) of Cordova; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Edell Glover of Lakeland, Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a thank you to Grove Park Hospice for their love and support during Mrs. Daisy's illness.
Friends may call Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorials may be made to Rivelon Baptist Church Steeple Fund at 395 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115
