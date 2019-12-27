{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Mrs. Daisy Moore Riner, 84, formerly of Cordova passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. Pastor Robert Robinson and the Rev. Kevin Ard will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to Rivelon Baptist Church Steeple Fund at 395 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

To send flowers to the family of Daisy Riner, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daisy's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
2:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daisy's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments