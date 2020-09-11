Daisy Mae Frederick -- Barnwell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARNWELL – Graveside services for Mrs. Daisy Mae Frederick, 76, of 205 Plum Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Barnwell, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Frederick passed away Saturday, Sept. 5.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Simmons Memorial Chapel, Elko.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.