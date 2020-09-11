 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daisy Mae Frederick -- Barnwell
0 comments

Daisy Mae Frederick -- Barnwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daisy Mae Frederick

BARNWELL – Graveside services for Mrs. Daisy Mae Frederick, 76, of 205 Plum Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Barnwell, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Frederick passed away Saturday, Sept. 5.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Simmons Memorial Chapel, Elko.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News