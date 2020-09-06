 Skip to main content
Daisy Mae Frederick -- Barnwell
BARNWELL -- Mrs. Daisy Mae Frederick, 76, of 205 Plum Road, Barnwell, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

