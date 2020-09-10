Daisy M. Funchess -- Otangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Daisy M. Funchess, 98, of 2502 Russell St., passed away: Sept. 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family requests limited visitors to the residence following the CDC and COVID-19 precautions. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.