Daisy M. Funchess -- Otangeburg
Daisy M. Funchess -- Otangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Daisy M. Funchess, 98, of 2502 Russell St., passed away: Sept. 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family requests limited visitors to the residence following the CDC and COVID-19 precautions. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

