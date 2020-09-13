 Skip to main content
Daisy M. Funchess -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Daisy M. Funchess, 98, of 2502 Russell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson presiding.

She passed Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Face masks are required for visitation at the funeral home and service.

The family requests limited visitors to the residence following the CDC and COVID-19 precautions. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

