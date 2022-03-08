Daisy M. Covington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Daisy M. Covington of 5894 North Road will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church in St. Matthews. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Crestlawnelleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, March 8, from 3 to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 guidelines and masks must be worn at these services.
Services will be livestreamed through Carson Funeral Home on Facebook
Family and friends may call the residence or Carson Funeral Home.