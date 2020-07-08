Daisy L. Gregory -- Warren, Ohio
Daisy L. Gregory -- Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio -- Daisy L. Gregory, 78, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Drive-thru viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday July 10, at Dorchester Cemetery, Infinity Drive, Dorchester.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-564-4332).

