ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Daisy L. Dantzler, 95, of 1894 Dellwood Drive, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends at 589 Buckley St., Orangeburg, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

