Daisy Green 'Mim' Pauling -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Daisy Green "Mim" Pauling of 725 Hardware St., Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Elloree Elementary/Middle School Gym, 200 Warrior Drive, Elloree.

The casket will be placed in the gym at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery. Masks will be required to attend the services and when visiting the residence.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving guests at the residence from 5 to 9 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.