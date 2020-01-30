{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Daisy Glover Dantzler, 95, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Orangeburg United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Anna G. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Dantzler will be placed in the sanctuary of the church one hour before the service.

She passed away Saturday, Jan. 25.

Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 589 Buckley St., Orangeburg, on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Daisy Dantzler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments