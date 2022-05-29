 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daisy G. 'Mim' Pauling

ELLOREE -- Mrs. Daisy G. "Mim" Pauling, of 725 Hardware St., Elloree, passed away at her residence on May 27, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will be receiving guests at the residence between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. daily. Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks will be required when visiting.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

