Daisy Chavis Campbell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Daisy Chavis Campbell, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Broughton Street, Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

Mrs. Daisy was born on March 30, 1927, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Victor Chavis and the late Navie Williams Chavis. She was predeceased by her husband, Noah Campbell, and her son, Cecil Campbell.

Survivors include her children, Peggy Ann Campbell, Diane Shecut (David), May Evans (Scotty), Regina DeWolfe; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Louella Warren.

