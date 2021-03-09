 Skip to main content
Daisy Bell (Stroman) Glover -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Daisy Bell (Stroman) Glover, 83, of 434 Lawton Road, passed away March 7, 2021.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call her daughters, Lillie B. Foxx at 803-629- 9930, Gerri Dixon at 940-642-3265, Belvia Rickenbacker at 803-780-0034, and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

