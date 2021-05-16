 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daisy Bell Pinckney -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Daisy Bell Pinckney -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mrs. Daisy Bell Pinckney of St. Matthews will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, 671 Longstreet Road in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

All COVID-19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will continue to be observed during viewing as well as during the graveside services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News