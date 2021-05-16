Daisy Bell Pinckney -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mrs. Daisy Bell Pinckney of St. Matthews will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, 671 Longstreet Road in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

All COVID-19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will continue to be observed during viewing as well as during the graveside services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.