Daisy A. Cook -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Daisy A. Cook, 88, of 848 Solomon Terrace, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,with interment at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The Rev. Burdell V. Hill is officiating.

Mrs. Cook passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

Friends may visit the residence, 848 Solomon Terrace, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

