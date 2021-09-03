Daisy A. Cook -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Daisy A. Cook, 88, of 848 Solomon Terrace, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,with interment at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The Rev. Burdell V. Hill is officiating.
Mrs. Cook passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Friends may visit the residence, 848 Solomon Terrace, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.