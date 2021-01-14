 Skip to main content
D’Marion Kwamayne Asmond -- Orangeburg
D’Marion Kwamayne Asmond -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. D'Marion Kwamayne Asmond, 24, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at St. George Health Care Center, St. George.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is accepting limited guests and request that you call his mother, Ms. Elaine Reid, at 803-290-7291, prior to visiting the residence, 209 Haddock Road, Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

