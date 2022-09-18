 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D.L. Williams -- Cordova

D.L. Williams

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mr. D.L. Williams, 79, of 113 Tatum Road, Cordova, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Williams passed away Friday, Sept. 9, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

