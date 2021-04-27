‘D.J.’ Daniel Patrick Ruple Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- "D.J." Daniel Patrick Ruple Jr., 1, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29,, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bonnie Torrence officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the funeral home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
D.J. was born in Charleston to Daniel Patrick Ruple and Alexis Nichole Parker. For those who don't know D.J.'s story, D.J. had many diagnoses before birth. Daniel and Lexie were told that D.J. might never even make it one hour once he made his worldly appearance. However, D.J. proved everyone wrong as he was born a superhero! He not only made it past his first hour of life, but he made it one full year. His one year was full of many trials, many hospital trips and many times proving the doctors wrong. He was a precious boy with a sweet spirit and a warrior heart. Against all odds, D.J. blessed his family with 13 months of time to make everlasting memories together. While he will be greatly missed here on earth, we rejoice in knowing Heaven gained an angel who will continue to watch over us daily.
Survivors include his parents; sisters, Shiane Ruple, Savannah Ruple, Kylie Corder and Emma Ruple; and grandparents, Norman Ruple (Sandra Barber, deceased), Johnny Parker (Julie) and Victoria Shuler.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, P.O. Box 151, Drayton, SC 29333 (https:/www.hpcfoundation.orgonate).
