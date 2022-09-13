Cynthina Denise Pauling -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Ms. Cynthina Denise Pauling, 60, of Brooklyn, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Pauling Family Cemetery. The Rev. Harry Lewis is officiating.

Ms. Pauling passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, at Interfaith Medical Center, Brooklyn.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

