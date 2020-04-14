Cynthia Williams Glover -- Fort Motte

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT MOTTE -- We are saddened to announce the passing of Cynthia Williams Glover, 54, of 660 New Bethany Road, Fort Motte.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

The family will receive friends at the residence between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m.

The family asks that you contact them before visitation at 803-874-1906.

Due to the constraints that are in place due to COVID-19, we ask that you respect the family's wishes regarding receiving visitors.

