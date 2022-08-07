Cynthia Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Cynthia Williams, 62, of 507 Rivelon Road, died Aug. 3, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
The funeral will be held at noon Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Friends may call at the residence of her brother, Randy Williams, 1229 Jernigan Drive, Orangeburg and at the funeral home.
The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.
