ORANGEBURG -- Cynthia Williams, 62, of 507 Rivelon Road, died Aug. 3, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her brother Randy Williams, 1229 Jernigan Drive, Orangeburg, and the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.