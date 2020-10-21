Cynthia W. 'Cindy' Amaker -- North

NORTH -- Cynthia W. Amaker, 70, of North, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, after a battle with breast cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church of North, with the Rev. Sean McElrath and the Rev. Brett Mask officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Social distancing will be practiced.

Cindy was the daughter of the late Dale Odom White and Richard White. Cindy's mother raised her and her siblings as a single mother, instilling values in Cindy that she would carry with her for the rest of her life: to be strong, hard-working and to love unconditionally.

Cindy met the love of her life, Barry, while they were in high school, and after Barry finished his service in Vietnam, they married and worked hard to make a home to raise their family.

Cindy, a cosmetology graduate, opened her own salon before moving into fashion and retail. She worked for years as the Factory Outlet fashion consultant and store manager. She later managed fashion stores such as Affordables and Cato's before retiring.