Cynthia W. 'Cindy' Amaker -- North

NORTH -- Cynthia W. Amaker, 70, of North, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, after a battle with breast cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church of North, with the Rev. Sean McElrath and the Rev. Brett Mask officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Social distancing will be practiced.
Cindy was the daughter of the late Dale Odom White and Richard White. Cindy's mother raised her and her siblings as a single mother, instilling values in Cindy that she would carry with her for the rest of her life: to be strong, hard-working and to love unconditionally.
Cindy met the love of her life, Barry, while they were in high school, and after Barry finished his service in Vietnam, they married and worked hard to make a home to raise their family.
Cindy, a cosmetology graduate, opened her own salon before moving into fashion and retail. She worked for years as the Factory Outlet fashion consultant and store manager. She later managed fashion stores such as Affordables and Cato's before retiring.
She was a devout Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of North, where she was a member of the Will Connelly Sunday School Class and sang in the choir.
Cindy was also known for her baking and sewing. She would take sweets to many friends, family and fellow church members. She also had a talent for crochet. If you recieved a baby blanket from Cindy, you were loved.
Cindy had many titles: sister, wife, mother but her favorite title was that of MiMi. When her grandson Cameron was born, he became the light of her life and she spoiled him terribly. He was loved.
Survivors include a son, Charles “Timmy” Amaker of North; a daughter, Kristin (Ron) Coker of Cope; a grandson, Cameron, of Cope; two sisters, Linda (Gene) Brandon and Bina (Bill) Wylie; a brother, Butch (Debora) Whetstone; special lifelong friend, Linda Adams; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry Amaker, and sister, Faye Livingston.
Special thanks to the staff of Magnolia Place and Grove Park Hospice for their care.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of North, P.O. Box 189, North, SC 29112; or to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Columbia, SC 29210.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.