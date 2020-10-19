 Skip to main content
Cynthia W. Amaker -- North
NORTH -- Cynthia (Cindy) W. Amaker, 70, of North, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Plans will be announced later by Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home of North.

