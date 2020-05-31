Cynthia Tyler Smoak -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG --Cynthia Tyler Smoak, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Barry Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at West End Cemetery in St. Matthews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandchildren.

Cynthia was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late William S. Tyler and Frances Fogle Tyler. She was a graduate of Orangeburg H.S. and attended Winthrop College. She was retired from Calhoun County Auditor's Office and an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, having been a Sunday school teacher, choir member and former member of its Administrative Board.

Survivors include her four daughters, Cynthia D. Smoak of Orangeburg, Rhonda S. Gardner (Dana) of West Columbia, Yvonne S. Knight (Norman) of Murrells Inlet, Tina S. Tilton (Jay) of Allentown, Pennsylvania; one son, Benjamin G. "Benjie" Smoak Jr. (Laura) of Aiken; one brother, William S. Tyler Jr. Orangeburg; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family suggest that memorials be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1808 Bridge Street, St. Matthews, SC 29135 Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Smoak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.