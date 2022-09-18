 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cynthia Moseley Bradley -- Orangeburg

Cynthia Moseley Bradley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Cynthia Moseley Bradley, 82, of 809 Kings Road, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Kingdom Hall, 1330 Ridgewood Drive, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Bradley passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

