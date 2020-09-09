× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia Mims

ST. MATTHEWS -- Cynthia Mims, 71, of 112 Flower St., died Sept. 7, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.