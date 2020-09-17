Cynthia Mims -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Cynthia Mims, 71, of 112 Flower St., St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

She died Sept. 7 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.