Cynthia Martino - Miami, Fl.

MIAMI – A graveside service for Ms. Cynthia Martino, 67, of Miami, formerly of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, in St. James Cemetery, St. George, with Rev. Frazier officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

