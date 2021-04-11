Cynthia Grooms Goldenberg -- Cope

COPE -- Cynthia Grooms Goldenberg, 69, wife of Harold Goldenberg, died Friday, April 9, 2021, after a period of declining Health. She was a daughter of the late Woodrow Grooms and Blanche Morrow Grooms.

Mrs Goldenberg attended the Word of Life Ministry and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and was a retired deputy assessor for Orangeburg County.

She is survived by her husband; one son, Kevin Fanning of Bamberg; a daughter, Melissa Seale (Jon) of Ramar, Alabama; two sisters, Marie McCollum (Alton) of Bamberg, Faye Fogle (Merritt) of Orangeburg; and a brother-in-law, Bob Fogle of Statesboro, Ga. Additional survivors are 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Fogle.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at Bamberg Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends after the service at Bamberg Memory Gardens.

Cooner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC (803-245-2828).