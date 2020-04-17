Cynthia Glover -- Fort Motte

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT MOTTE --Graveside services for Cynthia W. Glover, 669 New Bethany Road , Fort Motte, will be held at noon Saturday at New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jenkins Funeral Services, St. Matthews.

The restraints of COVID-19 will be adhered to in connection with the service.

