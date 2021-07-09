 Skip to main content
Cynthia Diane James -- Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL -- Mrs. Cynthia Diane James, 67 of Holly Hill, passed away.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Targetethel Cemetery, Target Road, Holly Hill. Visitation will be Friday at from 3 to 8 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Please use COVID-19 Protocol when visiting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

