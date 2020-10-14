Cynthia Darlene Tucker Mitchell

CORDOVA -- Cynthia Darlene Tucker Mitchell, 60, of Cordova, passed away Oct. 12, 2020. She was the wife of James Carl Mitchell Sr.

Memorial Services will be held at 4 p m. Friday, Oct. 16, in the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home chapel. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Cindy was born in Tampa, Florida, a daughter of the late Edwin Myron Rummel and Virginia Ide Rummel. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, and two daughters, Ginny Mitchell and Barbara Brant (Shawn), all of Cordova; son, James Carl Mitchell Jr. (Angel) of Norway; 12 grandchildren, Selina Stack (Tanner), Brendon Mitchell, Emma Irick, Ethen Brant, Haylie Brant, Brianna Mitchell, Roxanne Mitchell, James Carl Mitchell III, Katie Mitchell, Erin Mitchell, Chase Schostag and Dominique Schostag; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Bunton and Logan Stack; two brothers, William Tucker (Kim) of Orangeburg and Mike Tucker (Jamie) of Pelion; a sister, Michelle Jennings (Billy) of Cope; and a number of nieces and nephews.