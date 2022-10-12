Cynthia Dale Barr -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Cynthia Dale Barr, 67, of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Cynthia was born in Dunn, North Carolina. She was the only child of the late Melvin Norris and the late Katie Dale Norris. She was a member of Double Branch Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Cynthia had a love for sewing and crafting, but her passion was her family and friends.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Paul Taylor (Angel), TSgt. Richard James Barr Jr. (Christy); stepdaughter, Belinda McCall; grandson, Anthony Jaiden Barr; step-grandchildren, Kyan Corner, Layla Youmans, Jenny McCall, Dustin McCall, Stephen Yeargin, Brittany Yeargin; extended family, Belinda Myers (Jimmy), Nikki Bearden (John), Grady and John Parker Bearden; and her fur baby, Katie.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
