Cynthia Ann Green -- Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Cynthia Ann Green, 66, passed Feb. 17, 2022, at Orlando Regional Med cal Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg and will be announced later.

She was the mother of Shawn R. Richburg and the sister of Roy Greene Jr. and Ronald E. Green.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence of her brother, Ronald (Brenda) Green, 1136 Shulmer Road, Cameron, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

