 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cynthia Ann Green -- Orlando, Fla.

  • 0

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Cynthia Ann Green, 66, passed Feb. 17, 2022, at Orlando Regional Med cal Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg and will be announced later.

She was the mother of Shawn R. Richburg and the sister of Roy Greene Jr. and Ronald E. Green.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence of her brother, Ronald (Brenda) Green, 1136 Shulmer Road, Cameron, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News