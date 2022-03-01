 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cynthia Ann Green -- Orlando, Fla.

Cynthia Ann Green

ORLANDO, Fla. – Funeral services for Cynthia Ann Green, 66, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church, Rowesville Road, with the Rev. Charcey Priester, pastor, presiding. Burial will be in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery.

Ms. Green will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

She passed away Feb. 17, at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

General Information: She was the mother of Shawn R. Richburg and the sister of Roy Greene, Jr. and Ronald E. Green.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday, March 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence of her brother, Ronald (Brenda) Green, 1136 Shulmer Road, Cameron, from 3 to 7 p.m. following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home

