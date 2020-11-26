Curtis 'Nig' Hicks -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Curtis “Nig” Hicks, 86, formerly of St. Matthews, passed on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia.
Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the residence. You can express your condolences via telephone to his great-granddaughter, Brigitte Woodard, at 919-698-1286 and daughter, Betty Woodard, 373 Moorer Road, St. Matthews, 803-741-6080, and the funeral home.
