Curtis 'Nig' Hicks -- St. Matthews

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the residence. You can express your condolences via telephone to his great-granddaughter, Brigitte Woodard, at 919-698-1286 and daughter, Betty Woodard, 373 Moorer Road, St. Matthews, 803-741-6080, and the funeral home.