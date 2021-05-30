Curtis Leon Glenn -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Curtis Leon Glenn, 37, of 151 Malik Lane, died May 26, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Alicia Glenn, 398 Seawright St., Orangeburg and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com