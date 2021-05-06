 Skip to main content
Curtis L. Thomas -- Virginia
VIRGINIA -- Funeral services for Curtis L. Thomas, 70, of Virginia, will be held at noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Mark Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. Britt and the Rev. Frazier officiating. Burial will be in Britt Cemetery.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

