Curtis Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Curtis Johnson, 64, of 1975 Allen St., died Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Santee.

Burial will be in Island Cemetery, Santee.

Staff and all those atttending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

