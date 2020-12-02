 Skip to main content
Curtis Hicks -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Curtis Hicks, 86, formerly of St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 in Roselawn Cemetery with the Rev. Stanley Rivers officiating.

Viewing will be held from3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

All COVID-19 regulations will be adhered to at the funeral home and funeral services. Masks are required.

You may express condolences via telephone to great-granddaughter Brigitte Woodard, at 919-698-1286, and daughter Betty Woodard, 373 Moorer Road, St. Matthews, at 803-741-6080, and the funeral home.

