Curtis Hicks
ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Curtis Hicks, 86, formerly of St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 in Roselawn Cemetery with the Rev. Stanley Rivers officiating.
Viewing will be held from3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
All COVID-19 regulations will be adhered to at the funeral home and funeral services. Masks are required.
You may express condolences via telephone to great-granddaughter Brigitte Woodard, at 919-698-1286, and daughter Betty Woodard, 373 Moorer Road, St. Matthews, at 803-741-6080, and the funeral home.
